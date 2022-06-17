Ethan Page discussed working with Dan Lambert and more while speaking with hris Van Vliet. Here are the highlights:

Dan Lambert:

“Honestly, the amount of people he has us rub shoulders with, the connections, and the heat he gets, people don’t like him, but I’m noticing lately that people are turning a corner on Dynamite Dan,” Page said. “I think it’s because they understand the fact that he is a world class entertainer and performer. He is knocking it out of the park every single week. Us as a unit, I don’t think there has been a point where people have been like, ‘Well that sucks.’ Whether it’s 60-90 seconds, we make sure that we maximize our seconds . I have noticed that we are on TV every week and people don’t really notice the length, they just remember that they got to see us.”

Who he goes to for advice: