During his interview with Chris Van Vliet, Eugene spoke on attempting to make Kevin Owens the new ‘Mountie’ during his time as a trainer in the WWE Performance Center. Here’s what he had to say:

So, Braun Strowman started in my class. Chad Gable started in my class. I worked with Charlotte. I worked with Sasha Banks. Right before I got released is when Finn Balor and Kevin Owens were hired, and they were sent to the Performance Center. The first month somebody comes to the Performance Center, they generally don’t let them participate. When I was there, they didn’t let them go in the ring. The first month was get yourself settled, find out what’s going on, and then we’ll get you in there.

So, Kevin Owens is sitting ringside because he’s just watching the class. I sit down next to him. He said the first time he ever wrestled was for Jacques Rougeau. He kind of acted like somebody else really helped train him, but for some reason, the first show was Jacques Rougeau. So, a couple of days go by. I come back and said, ‘They got a new character for you. They’re going to bring you in as the new Mountie.’ He was starting to cry. ‘You can’t let them do that.’ I said, ‘No, it’s going to be great! It’s going to be awesome! You’re going to have the red thing. They might even bring Jacques in. It’s going to be great!’

He was beginning to panic. Needless to say, it didn’t happen.