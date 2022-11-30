Former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon retired more than 4 months ago, but former WWE Superstar Eva Marie is just now responding to his announcement.

Marie took to Twitter this week and replied to Vince’s retirement tweet issued on July 22.

“Thank you Boss for taking a chance on a no name kid [folded hands emoji x 2] Thank you for everything! #WWE,” she wrote.

Eva has not posted a follow-up tweet explaining the late message to McMahon.

Marie previously revealed that an e-mail exchange with McMahon led to her return in May 2021, which ended on November 4 of that year when she was released along with other budget cuts. Vince was said to be a big fan of the Eva – Doudrop pairing.

You can see Eva’s full tweet below:

Thank you Boss for taking a chance on a no name kid🙏🏽🙏🏽 Thank you for everything! #WWE https://t.co/kbGJVT85p4 — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) November 29, 2022

