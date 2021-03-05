Universal Studios has decided to push back “F9,” the ninth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, by one month.

It’s being moved back from May 28 to June 25. This is the second time F9 has been delayed as it was originally scheduled to release in May of 2020, but was pushed back by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Cena will join the cast by playing the main antagonist, Jakob Toretto, who is also the brother of leading man Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto.

The Rock will not be appearing in the latest installment. He last portrayed Luke Hobbs in the first spin-off of the franchise, Hobbs & Shaw, in 2019.