Former WWE NXT Superstar Mercedes Martinez is set to challenge for the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title in her first post-WWE booking.

WrestlePro has announced that Martinez will challenge Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo at their Rahway, New Jersey event on Saturday, October 16.

The WrestlePro event will also feature former WWE 205 Live Superstar Tony Nese, and former WWE Superstar Fandango, who is now using the name Dirty Dango. Tickets for the show are on sale now, and are priced at $60 for front row, $50 for second row, $40 for third row, and $30 for general admission.

The following matches have been announced for the WrestlePro event on October 16:

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo

* Tony Nese vs. Bobby Wayward

* Dirty Dango (fka Fandango) vs. Brian Myers

* Tommy Dreamer vs. Shawn Donovan

* Gangrel vs. Justin Corino

* Carlito Colon vs. Matt McIntosh

