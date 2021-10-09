Last night’s AEW Rampage on TNT saw top stars in action like CM Punk, the Lucha Bros, and Jade Cargill, who all emerged victorious from their respected matchups.

According to the Fast National Numbers, which are not released publicly, the program pulled in 466,000 viewers with 196,000 in the key demographics. This number is low but it should be noted that the final rating is usually much higher than the national number. Last week’s AEW Rampage ended up finishing 28,000 viewers higher than the national number.

Full ratings will out Monday.

(H/T Fightful Select)