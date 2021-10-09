Fightful Select has released additional details on the WWE draft. Highlights from the report can be seen below.

-Some WWE talents were told about where they would be drafted on the Thursday before the SmackDown draft. This was done by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, as well as members of the company’s talent relations.

-There were also some talents that were stuck in limbo, specifically in NXT. These talents did not know where they were going to be drafted until their names were called, while others were informed shortly after the draft began.

-The report mentions that a majority of wrestlers who were drafted on Monday Night Raw were unaware of their draft plans until the draft started. There were some exceptions to the case, but a few had to put two in two together based on the travel plans the company laid out for them.