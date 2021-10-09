Impact and ROH star Chelsea Green recently appeared alongside Matt Cardona on PWI Presents: Face Turn with Candace Cordelia to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including her plans for 2022. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she would not be interested in a backstage role:

“Never. Not in a million years. You could not pay me to stay in this business if I was not doing what I’m doing. No way. I don’t have the passion. I did not grow up as a diehard wrestling fan. I love performing, and I didn’t know that performing was going to lead me down this route. It could have been friggin musical theatre, like, I don’t know. But I ended up in this avenue and this is just where I’m going to stay, but I’m not going to venture outside.”

Her plan for 2022:

“For myself, I don’t know. I’m trying to decide what route I want to go down; if I want to stay kind of dipping my toes everywhere or if I want to jump in with one company. I’m not really sure, but I do feel like I want to make a decision come 2022.”

