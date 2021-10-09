Last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX featured a King of the Ring first round matchup between Sami Zayn and Rey Mysterio, a bout that Zayn won vial rollup after the lucha-libre legend got distracted by his son Dominik.

Mysterio took to Twitter afterwards and wrote, “Banger or not just couldn’t get the job done tonight !! Feel sick to my stomach that @SamiZayn took the W & is getting my son @DomMysterio35 to doubt his old man!”

Zayn trolls Mysterio back and writes, “You’re the man, Rey! Don’t feel sick, great match & a great W for me. It is tragic when kids grow up, stop seeing their parents as superheroes and start to see them for what we all are: frail, flawed human beings. A heartbreaking cycle, but it’s silly to blame me for any of it.”

