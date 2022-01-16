According to Alfred Konuwa from Forbes, last night’s AEW Rampage on TNT drew an average of 477,000 viewers in the fast nationals, a drop from the previous week’s fast national number of 588,000. They scored 212,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic.

However, it should be noted that the final viewership number and demo number is usually 3-7% higher than the fast nationals so expect the ratings to increase.

Rampage featured Jurassic Express successfully defending the AEW tag team titles in the main event against the Dark Order, Shawn Spears picking up a victory over Andrew Everett, Adam Cole besting Trent, and Nyla Rose, The Bunny, and Penelope Ford defeating Leyla Hirsch, Kris Statlander, and Red Velvet.

