AEW star Eddie Kingston recently appeared on the Battleground Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his feud with CM Punk, and how he’s hoping to get into better shape for a potential world title run. Highlights from the interview are below.

On his feud with CM Punk:

“I was preparing by just visualizing punching him in the face until he bled. I was also visualizing all the s*** he ever talked to anybody. I was like, ‘Yep, this for them’ and I’m just going to break his face, but I gotta give the devil his due, he beat me. There’s no other way to put it. Yeah, I made him bleed and this and that, but at the end of the day, I can sit here and tell you, ‘yeah, I’m the big, tough guy. I tasted his blood.’ But in all honesty, f****** Punk beat me. There’s no other way I can put it.”

Says he’s hoping to get into better shape for a potential world title run:

“To stand out, I’m just gonna be me so you take me for who I am. Do you know what I mean? What you see on screen is not fake. That’s who I am 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Physically, I gotta get in better shape. Do you know what I mean? And I try every day, folks. I try every day, but like being out here in North Carolina, I like a cookout. I also like Five Guys. I like food, I like Ice Cream, so I gotta work on that. I’m quitting smoking cigarettes. I’ve smoked cigarettes since I was 15. It’s gonna be a little rough, but I’m trying, and I’m trying because I want to be World Champion, and I also want to be a champion of AEW and I want to represent the company. I know what I have to do to step up.”

