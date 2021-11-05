WWE Superstar Dana Brooke is currently trending on social media due to her fiancé getting arrested on battery charges in Miami-Dade County in Florida this week.

Brooke’s fiancé, pro boxer Ulysses Diaz, allegedly showed up to the home of a man who had posted about him on social media. Diaz then struck the man in the face, according to police. He was arrested on a battery charge, and locked up in jail on a $5,000 bond.

Diaz is a pro boxer with a record of 12-1-0, but he also recently got into bareknuckle fighting and made his debut with Bareknuckle Fighting Championship in the summer.

Brooke and Diaz began dating in December 2019, and became engaged to be married this past July.

Below is a local news video on the arrest:

