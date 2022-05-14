NJPW is in Washington at the DC Entertainment & Sports Arena on Saturday night for an event titled Capital Collision. It will cost $19.99 on FITE.Here is the final card:
*IWGP United States Championship: Hiroshi Tanahashi (champion) vs. Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay vs. Juice Robinson
Jay White & Hikuleo vs Ropcky Romero & Kazuchika Okada
*Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Kingston
*Minoru Suzuki vs. Brody King
*JONAH, Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls & Bad Dude Tito vs. Jeff Cobb, Aaron Henare & Aussie Open
*Great O-Khan vs. Chase Owens
Fred Rosser, The DKC, David Finlay, Tanga Loa & Yuya Uemura vs Tom Lawlor, Danny Limelight, JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson
*Ren Narita vs. Karl Fredericks
Nick Comoroto vs Kevin Knight