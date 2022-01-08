Impact Wrestling will present its Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on Saturday as it will take place in Dallas Texas at the Factory. The show airs at 8 PM ET. Here is the card:

Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey vs. Moose © – Triple Threat for the Impact World Title

Chris Sabin vs. Jonathan Gresham © – ROH World Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James © – Texas Death Match for the Knockouts Title

Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel © – Impact X Division Title Match (If Maclin fails to win, he can no longer challenge for the title as long as Miguel is champion)

Chelsea Green vs. Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace – Knockouts Ultimate X

Heath, Rhino, Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Violence By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, Joe Doering) and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson) – Hardcore War

Jonah vs. Josh Alexander

Jake Something vs. Chris Bey vs. Ace Austin vs. Laredo Kid – Kickoff Match