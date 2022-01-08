New AEW star Jake Atlas says he won’t be away from the ring for long.

As noted, Atlas suffered a leg injury and “blew out his knee” in just his second match for the company, against Adam Cole at Wednesday’s AEW Rampage taping. You can click here for our original report on what happened.

That match aired during last night’s Rampage, with Cole getting the win. Atlas injured the knee during the match, and had trouble putting weight on it. He ended up tapping out to a kneebar, and was helped to the back by officials. Atlas took to Twitter after the match and commented.

“I’m so freaking proud of that match. Thank you @AdamColePro for pushing me to give you ME. My knee will be just fine. Thank you guys for your concern. I won’t be gone long! [sparkles emoji,” he wrote.

Atlas also thanked AEW music producer Mikey Rukus for helping him find the right sound.

“Also, BIG shout out to @MikeyRukus for my dope, new AEW theme song! Always had trouble in my career finding the right sound, this is honestly my personal favorite. [sparkles emoji] #RADIANCY,” he wrote.

Stay tuned for more on Atlas. You can see his related tweets below:

I’m so freaking proud of that match. Thank you @AdamColePro for pushing me to give you ME. My knee will be just fine. Thank you guys for your concern. I won’t be gone long! ✨ #AEWRampage — 𝗝𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗔𝗧𝗟𝗔𝗦 (@JakeAtlasReal) January 8, 2022

Also, BIG shout out to @MikeyRukus for my dope, new AEW theme song! Always had trouble in my career finding the right sound, this is honestly my personal favorite. ✨ #RADIANCY — 𝗝𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗔𝗧𝗟𝗔𝗦 (@JakeAtlasReal) January 8, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.