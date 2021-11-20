Impact Wrestling will present its Turning Point special on Saturday as it will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The show airs at 10 PM ET on Impact Plus, as well as on FITE TV. Here is the card:
- Impact World Champion Moose vs. Eddie Edwards in a Full Metal Mayhem title match
- Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James vs. Mercedes Martinez in a title match
- Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration vs. Decay (Rosemary & Havok) in a title match
- Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Hikuleo) in a title match
- X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid in a title match
- Ace Austin vs. Chris Sabin
- W. Morrissey vs. Matt Cardona
- Violent by Design (Eric Young and Joe Doering) vs. Heath and Rhino
- Countdown Show: Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green in a title match
- Countdown Show: FinJuice vs. Decay (Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus)
- Countdown Show: Rich Swann vs. VSK