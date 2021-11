NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World.

The show will air tonight at 10 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:

FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) vs. Kevin Knight & Yuya Uemura

Lio Rush & Ariya Daivari vs. Bullet Club (El Phantasmo & Chris Bey)

Clark Connors vs. TJP