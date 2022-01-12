New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing four more matchups for this Saturday’s NJPW STRONG New Beginning USA show from Washington Hall in Seattle. Check out the updated lineup below.

-Tom Lawlor versus Taylor Rust for the NJPW STRONG Openweight championship

-Fred Rosser versus Gabriel Kidd

-Ethan HD versus Karl Fredericks

-Cody Chhun versus Hikuleo

-Jay White open challenge

-Matt Rehwoldt versus El Phantasmo

-Clark Connors versus TJP

-Brody King versus Yuya Uemura

-Josh Barnett versus Ren Narita

-FinJuice versus JONAH/Bad Dude Tito

-Rocky Romero/Lio Rush versus Royce Isaacs/Jorel Nelson

-Kevin Knight/The DKC versus Ricky Gibson/Eddie Pearl