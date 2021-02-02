Friday’s live Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring the final build for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, drew an average of 2.304 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.228 million viewers. This number is down from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.383 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.62 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.78 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.38 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s SmackDown drew a 0.63 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.78 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.34 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV. SmackDown also ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week. The show ranked #2 in the 25-54 demo, behind Shark Tank, which drew a 0.85. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 4.437 million viewers.

Gold Rush on Discovery topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic, drawing 2.214 million viewers. Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC topped the night in cable viewership with 3.716 million viewers, ranking #6 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.28 rating in the key demo.

Below is our 2021 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 2.013 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s episode)

January 8 Episode: 2.120 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 2.262 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 2.383 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 2.304 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode:

2020 Total: 113.372 million viewers

2020 Average: 2.180 million viewers per episode (2 FS1 airings)

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode (1 FS1 airing)

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode

