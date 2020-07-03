Finals Set For NJPW’s New Japan Cup Tournament

The final round for New Japan Pro Wrestling’s New Japan Cup tournament has been determined.

Los Ingobernables member EVIL will be taking on former IWGP Heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada on July 11th from Osaka-jo Hall with limited fans in attendance. The winner faces double-champion Tetsuya Naito at the Dominion pay per view the following day.

EVIL was able to best his fellow LIJ partner SANADA in the semifinals, while Okada submitted Junior-Heavyweight champion Hiromu Takahashi with his cobra-clutch finisher that he’s utilized since the start of the tournament.

NJPW returned to action with the New Japan Cup tournament following a shutdown of operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic back in February.