The finals of the 2020 MLW Opera Cup Tournament have been confirmed.

Next Wednesday’s MLW Fusion episode will feature Low Ki vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor to determine the 2020 Opera Cup winner.

This week’s Fusion episode saw Lawlor defeat ACH in the last semi-finals match. Last week’s show saw Ki defeat Richard Holliday in the other semi-finals match.

Below is an updated look at the 2020 Opera Cup brackets, along with a few shots from Lawlor vs. ACH:

ROUND 1

* Richard Holliday defeated TJP

* Tom Lawlor defeated Rocky Romero

* ACH defeated Laredo Kid

* Low Ki defeated Davey Boy Smith Jr.

SEMI-FINALS

* Low Ki defeated Richard Holliday

* Tom Lawlor defeated ACH

FINALS

* Low Ki vs. Tom Lawlor

ACH goes for a splash but gets all knees instead and @FilthyTomLawlor takes advantage and gets the win and advances to the #OperaCup finals.#MLWFusion | #OperaCup 📺 💻 📱 YouTube | Fubo Sports 🔗 https://t.co/6FltkWEGHM pic.twitter.com/ZcRPelIqQE — MLW FUSION | Wed. 7pm (@MLW) December 17, 2020

And the finals of the #OperaCup is now set. It's going to be Low Ki (@OneWorldWarrior) taking on @FilthyTomLawlor NEXT WEEK! #MLWFusion 📺 💻 📱 YouTube | Fubo Sports 🔗 https://t.co/6FltkWEGHM pic.twitter.com/f3SEw9xsBR — MLW FUSION | Wed. 7pm (@MLW) December 17, 2020

"That cup might as well be a crown cause you're looking at your newest king of the mat." Strong words from @FilthyTomLawlor as he now prepares for his match NEXT WEEK against Low Ki for the #OperaCup.#MLWFusion 📺 💻 📱 YouTube | Fubo Sports 🔗 https://t.co/6FltkWEGHM pic.twitter.com/SPhmDUfvky — MLW FUSION | Wed. 7pm (@MLW) December 17, 2020

