WWE superstar Finn Balor recently joined BT Sport for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, which included The Judgement Day leader looking back on the night he had to relinquish the Universal Championship one night after winning it at SummerSlam 2016. Highlights from the interview are below.

Say she had no idea Mick Foley and Stephanie McMahon would be on Raw when he relinquished the title:

I don’t really have much memory from this at all (night I relinquished the WWE Universal Title) and there wasn’t any planning that went into it. Obviously, I had a couple lines I wanted to get out but, I even remember Mick Foley lifting my arm and I’m thinking, oh, that’s weird. We haven’t even spoken about this or anything and I didn’t know Stephanie [McMahon] was gonna be in the ring, like when I went out there, Stephanie was in the ring.

How the whole day was such a blur:

But, this day was such a blur because I went from the night before at SummerSlam, straight from the hotel and we had to get up at 6 AM to go and do media so I hadn’t really slept because of the adrenaline and the media and everything so at 6 AM, went in to do media, Good Morning America and from there, we went straight to the hospital and straight from the hospital, we went straight to the show so I hadn’t really been to bed since the Saturday night so, that was kind of a blur.

