NXT champion Finn Balor was the latest guest on WWE’s After The Bell podcast with host Corey Graves where the Demon Prince spoke about his return to the yellow-and-black brand and how he was originally under the impression that it would only be for a short amount of time. He later adds how happy he is to be back, claiming his return evolved into something much bigger than anyone expected. Highlights from the interview are below.

I didn’t know what to expect. I was under the impression that it was going to be a three-month deal and reboot Finn and reset and then go back to Raw or SmackDown. It’s evolved into something that I don’t think anyone expected. It speaks to how NXT is evolving and is truly its own brand. I don’t know what to expect going forward and don’t know how long it’s going to last, but I have to say I’m super happy in NXT and there is no reason for me to move anywhere in my career.

Says he knows when it is time to make a change:

I’m still growing. It’s one of the best things I’ve done in my career, I’ve known when to move and when to change. That was the case in Europe, Japan, and Raw and SmackDown. I’m sure I’ll get to a point where I’ll know NXT has run its course and we’ll need to make a change, but I don’t see that coming anytime soon.

