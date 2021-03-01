During his appearance on After The Bell, Finn Balor spoke on his desire to defend the NXT Title at Wrestlemania. Here’s what he had to say:

For me personally, if I could defend the title one night on TakeOver and the next night on WrestleMania, that would be a dream scenario for me. Double defense. I really feel, Karrion Kross, I empathize with his situation and having to relinquish the title being injured. I really feel like he deserves a title shot whether it’s at TakeOver or WrestleMania or sooner or later. He definitely deserves a title shot.