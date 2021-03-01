During an interview with comicbook.com, Charlotte Flair spoke on her upcoming appearance on the Punky Brewster revival. Here’s what she had to say:

Well, I think that Izzy, actually, the character in the show is a wrestling fan and I believe she actually, really liked myself and Alexa Bliss, and it was a perfect fit. I was honored to be a part of it. It was that simple. And I mean, it’s always nice to hear when there’s another show — for example, with Peacock — that’s a fan of our show and we’re a fan of theirs and wanting to do the crossover, like with Psych and USA, I was excited.

You can read the interview HERE.

Credit: comicbook.com