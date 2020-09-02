WWE superstar Finn Balor recently spoke to Newsweek to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights can be found below.

How he’s no longer feels pigeonholed to wrestle in one spot:

I’m not someone who likes to be pigeonholed or held to be a one-trick pony, and the more places I can wrestle, the better. That is something that I felt from very early on in my career. Now I can wrestle on RAW or SmackDown or NXT, wrestling on NXT UK. Even wrestling in Japan, you know, that’s something that I would love to be able to do and not necessarily be in one place at one time,” Balor said. “To be able to adapt and move across platforms and move across brands and really continue to push yourself and push what’s possible in this business. And I think it’s exciting for the fans to give fresh matches.

On COVID-19 ruining set plans for a feud with NXT UK champion WALTER:

We were building to the match with WALTER, which was something that I was super excited about, but the world kind of went to s**t,” Bálor said. “COVID came and kind of shut that down, but you know that’s something that definitely isn’t gone. I think when we all get back up and running and the doors open back to normal, that WALTER match is something that I’ve definitely got my eyes up and it’s something I’ll look forward to.

How much he still wants to do the feud: