WWE has issued the following press release announcing that NXT champion Finn Balor will defend the title against Karrion Kross at the upcoming Takeover: Stand & Deliver pay per view. This bout will headline night two (April 8th) of the yellow-and-black brand’s Mania week special, with night one being headlined by Io Shirai and Raquel Gonzalez. Details are below.

Finn Bálor has been virtually untouchable since his return to NXT, but he’s about to face his toughest test yet as NXT Champion.

The Prince will put his title on the line against the undefeated Karrion Kross, accompanied by Scarlett, in the main event of Night 2 of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on Thursday, April 8.

Bálor has stood tall in the face of all challengers during his six-month reign atop the black-and-gold brand, defeating the likes of Adam Cole, Pete Dunne and Kyle O’Reilly.

However, The Prince’s opportunity to become champion emerged after Kross was forced to vacate the title in August due to injury. The doomsday deviant has been on an absolute rampage since returning, dismantling Damian Priest, Santos Escobar and more.

The two finally came face to face following Bálor’s title defense against Cole, with Kross locking eyes on The Prince and the championship he never lost.

Bálor is perhaps better than he’s ever been, while Kross may be the most unstoppable force in NXT history. When they finally meet at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, something has to give!

Be sure to tune in to NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, beginning Wednesday, April 7 at on USA Network and continuing Thursday, April 8, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.