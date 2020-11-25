Pete Dunne has been announced for tonight’s Ladder Match on WWE NXT, representing The Kings of NXT.

As noted, Dunne will face a member of The Undisputed Era on tonight’s show and the winner of the Ladder Match will earn the WarGames advantage for his team at the upcoming “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event. There’s no word yet on who will represent The Undisputed Era tonight.

The “Takeover: WarGames 2020” main event on December 6 will see The Kings (Dunne, Pat McAfee, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch) do battle with The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish). There will also be a women’s WarGames match that night with Team Shotzi Blackheart vs. Team Candice LeRae.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. The only other match announced for tonight’s show is LeRae vs. Ember Moon. SmackDown Superstar Kevin Owens will be on the show to do guest commentary, replacing Wade Barrett for one night only.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.