First Look At NJPW Super7 Action Figures

New Japan Pro Wrestling has released a special look at the new Super7 Action Figures of the promotion’s Los Ingobernables faction, including current IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental champion Tetsuya Naito. Check out images and details about pre-ordering these figures below.

New Japan Pro Wrestling Co. Ltd. has officially signed a license agreement with Super7, manufacturers of high-quality and immensely popular action figures.

In the second series, we are giving fans the chance to purchase action figures of Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, EVIL and Hiromu Takahashi!

Starting today, we are taking reservations to pre-order these amazing figures on the Tokon Shop Global.