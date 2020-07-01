 First Look At Ringside Collectibles "Unrivaled" AEW Action Figures

Ringside Collectibles has released a sneak peek of the new All Elite Wrestling action figures made by Wicked Cool Toys. Stars include TNT champion Cody Rhodes, Chief Branding Officer Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and former world champion Chris Jericho. Check it out below. Toys are available for pre-order here.

