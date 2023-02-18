AEW has announced a new matchup for next week’s Rampage on TNT.

Sammy Guevara will be taking on Action Andretti in singles-action. The Spanish-Sex God called out Andretti after he got involved in the Ricky Starks and Daniel Garica matchup, and demanded that Tony Khan book the two to face each other. AEW commentary later confirmed that it would happen next week.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 02/24 RAMPAGE:

-Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti