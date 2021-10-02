During tonight’s broadcast of AEW Rampage on TNT the promotion announced several competitors for the upcoming Casino ladder matchup for this Wednesday’s two-year Dynamite anniversary show, where the winner will receive a future opportunity at the AEW world title.

Andrade El Idolo, Lance Archer, PAC, Orange Cassidy, Matt Hardy, and Jon Moxley are the names that have been released, with AEW teasing a final mystery participant, which they have labeled as the “Joker,” who will be revealed during the match.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Sammy Guevara versus Bobby Fish for the TNT championship

-Serena Deeb versus Hikaru Shida

-Casino Ladder match

-Kenny Omega/The Young Bucks/Adam Cole versus Bryan Danielson/Jurassic Express/Frankie Kazarian