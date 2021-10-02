Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT opened up with new signee Bryan Danielson taking on former tag team champion Nick Jackson in a singles-action, a bout that was set up following the events of this past Wednesday’s Dynamite. After a solid back-and-forth that saw Jackson accidentally nail Elite lackey Brandon Cutler, Danielson picked up the victory with the cattle mutilation submission.

