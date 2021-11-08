Former WWE stars Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux have been announced for their first post-WWE appearances.

Kross and Scarlett were released from their WWE deals this past Thursday, along with 16 other talents. They have now been announced for the Baltimore Celebfest 3 convention on Sunday, February 6.

Full details on the Baltimore Celebfest can be found here. Other names announced include Impact World Champion Moose, WWE Hall of Famer Lex Luger, Adam Cole, NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille, NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch, MJF, and others.

Kross will become a free agent once his 90-day non-compete clause with WWE expires on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Scarlett is under a 30-day non-compete, and will become a free agent from WWE on Saturday, December 4.

Stay tuned for more.

We are happy to announce for Baltimore Celebfest 3 (February 6th, 2022) In his their first appearance together and Kross’s first post-WWE appearance since #WWERelease @WWEKarrionKross & @Lady_Scarlett13 will be #PerchedOnTheTopRope #podcast #meetandgreet #BaltimoreCelebfest3 pic.twitter.com/relsi7xxr2 — Perched On The Top Rope (@PerchedTopRope) November 8, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.