WWE superstar and current Raw tag champion Matt Riddle recently spoke with TalkSport about a number of different topics, which included the Bro revealing that he talked with Goldberg on the trip back from Saudi Arabia and squashed the beef the two had from the past. Check out highlights below.

Says people may dislike him even more now that he’s with Randy Orton:

No, I think people hate me even more now I’m with Randy. ‘This son of a b**** thinks he’s untouchable now’ [laughs]. I try to tell Vince and other people, it’s part of my persona. It’s part of what makes me popular. I’m legit, I’ve fought in the UFC. Anyone can test me anytime. Everybody here knows I can throw down and I’m going to talk s***. It’s one of those things where I can’t change that. I talk trash. For me, isn’t that my job? Make people care about what we’re doing and talk trash so people say ‘oh man, I’d watch that fight!’ or is it real? That’s my job, that’s what I do. And it rubs some people the wrong way. But at the end of the day, even Bill [Goldberg] and maybe one day a certain Beast, they come to understand what I’m trying to do.

Says he had a conversation with Goldberg and the two are doing much better than before: