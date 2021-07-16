Two first-time-ever matches have been announced for Friday’s WWE 205 Live episode on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Grayson Waller will face Ari Sterling, while Guru Raaj will face Asher Hale.

Sterling has wrestled 5 matches on 205 Live since debuting on May 5, and has won 4 of those bouts. He has wins over Hale, Samir Singh, Ariya Daivari, and Sunil Singh. His one 205 Live singles loss came against Tony Nese. He also lost his one 205 Live tag team bout as he and Hale faced Nese and Daivari in mid-June. Sterling also lost his WWE NXT debut on June 29, against Cameron Grimes.

Waller debuted on 205 Live with a win over Sunil back on June 8. Since then he has defeated Hale and August Grey on 205 Live, while suffering his first loss on last Friday’s show, against Odyssey Jones.

Hale lost his NXT debut on May 4, against Grimes, but won his 205 Live debut on May 14, against Daivari. Since then he has the 205 Live loss to Sterling, a 205 Live win over Nese, the tag team loss with Hale against Nese and Daivari on 205 Live, a 205 Live loss to Waller, a NXT loss to Roderick Strong, and last week’s 205 Live loss to Josh Briggs.

This will be just the third WWE match for Raaj. He lost to Finn Balor back on the WWE Superstar Spectacle special in January, and then lost to Andre Chase in a NXT Breakout Tournament qualifier on the July 2 205 Live show.

Stay tuned for updates.

