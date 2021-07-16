Britt Baker made a recent appearance on the PWI Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

Here are some of the highlights from the AEW Women’s Champion:

Performing in front of a live crowd:

“It was such an electric crowd. You can’t explain it unless you’re there. It was deafening, the chants, the cheers, and everything about it. It could almost make you emotional because it was something we haven’t heard for so long. It was almost like a forgotten feeling.”

If she was worried her act wouldn’t be over when she appeared in front of the live crowd:

“The Friday night before on Dynamite, I came out and cut a live promo. What shocked me that night was I ended the promo saying, ‘DMD’, and the fans did it with me. That was the first time. I couldn’t even hear myself say DMD because I could only hear the fans. That kind of hit me. I was like, ‘Wow, they’re really behind this.’ Then obviously I’m so nervous before the PPV, and as soon as my music hit, I heard that roar, and it was the best feeling in the world. You never want to come out and there is no reaction whatsoever. You want to be booed or you want to be cheered. It was such a loud reaction. Even on the go home, towards the end of our match, the stadium was shaking. That’s how loud it was.”

Why some fans cheer for her:

“I don’t change anything about me. I still say what’s on my mind on all my promos. I think if you met me on the street, the Dr. Baker DMD character on the street, you wouldn’t like her. It’s very unlikable, borderline dare I say, like a b*tch, arrogant, and delusional. The fans, for whatever reason, have chosen to swing to the liking me direction. I feel that they just have so much respect for the work that I put in last year. I can truthfully say that I don’t think anybody has worked as hard as I have. I really went from being at the bottom as far as women’s talent, to being arguably the top. I don’t think you can say 2021, women’s wrestler of the year, without at least putting my name in the mix, in the pot. I’ve come a long way, and I think fans are very respectful of that.”

