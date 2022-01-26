This past weekend GCW invaded New York City with their “The Wrld On GCW” pay-per-view from a sold-out Hammerstein Ballroom, a historic event that aired on traditional PPV, as well as FITE TV. A report from PW Insider hinted that the show was a huge financial success for the promotion, although the official numbers have yet to be officially released.

FITE TV Chief Operating Officer Mike Weber has since confirmed with Post Wrestling that the “The Wrld On GCW” pulled in their best numbers of all time on FITE, though he specifies that the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition fight is still the service’s biggest personal success.

GCW show did very well. This is the best show for them, not for FITE. We did 700,000 buys for the Tyson Jones fight from a year ago.

“The Wrld On GCW” ended with Nick Gage and Matt Tremont dethroning the Briscoes for the GCW tag team titles.