A video showing the arrest of Jake Atlas has been released.

The former WWE and AEW star was charged with domestic assault back in May for attacking his boyfriend after a night out drinking. The footage (courtesy of TMZ) shows Atlas talking poorly about his boyfriend, calling names to the police, and briefly discussing his pro-wrestling career.

The police report revealed that Atlas was out drinking on May 22nd and called his partner to pick him up. He later wanted him and his partner to go drinking more, then attend a female friend’s house for sexual activities. When his partner showed the female friend more attention Atlas got heated, which began a verbal argument and eventually the assault.

The charges would eventually be dropped, and Atlas issued a statement regarding the issue back in July.

Watch the video below.