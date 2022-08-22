WWE star and former United States champion Damian Priest recently joined the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast to hype his big showdown with Edge on this evening’s Monday Night Raw from Toronto, and discuss a wide range of topics about the Judgement Day faction. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says there is no singular spotlight in the Judgement Day group:

It’s one of those things, it’s [like] who is this about right now? Let’s support that one person. If it’s all three, it’s fine it’s all three. But it’s a revolving door for us. Nobody is more important than the next. We have to be this way for it to work out the way we want it to be. So no, there isn’t one set person. It’s, if today is about Rhea, we’re gonna have her back 100% and make sure it’s about Rhea. If it’s about me, they’re gonna do that for me. If it’s about Finn, Rhea and I will do that for him.

Whether fans are seeing a different side to Rhea Ripley:

Absolutely, the world doesn’t even know what she’s capable of, and that’s crazy to think with all that she’s accomplished already. So now the shackles are off a little bit, and that was the point of The Judgment Day is let’s do this our way. Now, we’re really gonna have fun. We were having fun before. Individually, we were all successful, we were all happy and having fun. But this is a blast, and all we talk about is the crazy things we’re gonna do. We’re just starting. People don’t even know what The Judgment Day is yet, realistically. But right now the goal is just cause chaos, beat the hall out of everybody and have the most fun possible, and Rhea’s just so happy about that, especially the chaos part.

