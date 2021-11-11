Following last night’s AEW Dynamite top superstars Cody Rhodes, Ruby Soho, and CM Punk all took part in a meet and greet inside the ring, which included Rhodes letting a fan named Joe, who recently beat cancer, pin him. Also seen in the dark segment was President Tony Khan. Check out video footage below.

After #AEWDynamite went off the air @CodyRhodes brought a fan in the ring that tweeted earlier that he just beat cancer! Much respect! Amazing moment!!@TonyKhan @CMPunk @realrubysoho @AEW pic.twitter.com/fAjDd4VyWY — Brock Lesnar Guy (@BrockLesnarGuy) November 11, 2021

Adam Cole took to Twitter to comment on his interaction with Bobby Fish on last night’s Dynamite, which saw AEW give mention to their previous partnership in NXT. Cole writes, “It’s been a long time my friend.”