The legendary Ric Flair was a special guest at last night’s Triller Fight Club pay per view, which was headlined by online personality Jake Paul taking on MMA star Askren in a boxing match.

The Nature Boy was the celebrity judge in a slapping contest, but didn’t shy away from stealing the show with his unmatched charisma and swagger, along with the help of comedian Pete Davidson, who called all the action on commentary.

There’s no way that we are watching a slap fight on a boxing card, officiated by Ric Flair, with commentary by Pete Davison. #PaulAskren pic.twitter.com/k3UlPVQnxk — Jordan✭ (@b0bolol) April 18, 2021

Afterwards Flair would pose in several social media videos with hip-hop legends Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross.