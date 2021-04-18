WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from former Universal champion Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse. The list includes Ramblin Rabbit becoming Seth Rollins, the resurrection of a ghost from Strowman’s past, his legendary encounter with John Cena at Mania 36, Randy Orton burning the Funhouse down and more.

WWE has also released a gallery of behind-the-scenes photos from WrestleMania 37 pay per view. You can view the full gallery here, or check out some of the best ones below.