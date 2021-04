AEW has tweeted out several new matchups for tomorrow’s edition of DARK: ELEVATION, which will include world champion Kenny Omega in tag team action.

UPDATED LINEUP:

-Orange Cassidy versus Prince Kai

-Midas Black/Jay Lyon versus Jurassic Express

-Leyla Hirsch/Ryo Mizunami versus Madi Wrenkoswki/Nyla Rose

-Britt Baker in action

-Kenny Omega/Konosuke Takeshita/Michael Nakazawa versus The Sydal Brothers/Danny Limelight