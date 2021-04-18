NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku Results 4/18/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Roppongi 3K & Tomoaki Honma In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun attacks R3K and Honma before the bell rings. Overhand Chop Exchange. Honma reverses out of the irish whip from Suzuki. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Honma. Honma dodges The Big Boot. Honma drops Suzuki with a shoulder tackle. Suzuki avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Honma’s back. Suzuki applies a front face lock. Honma with a Vertical Suplex. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Suzuki pulls Honma out of the ring. Suzuki whips Honma into the steel barricade. Suzuki with a Running Boot. Suzuki slams Honma’s head on the ring apron. Suzuki blasts Honma with The PK. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki rolls Honma back into the ring. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Honma. Desperado tags himself in. Desperado kicks Honma in the gut. Desperado drives his knee into the midsection of Honma. Desperado with a knee drop. Desperado stands on top of Honma. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru rams his boot across Honma’s face. Kanemaru is putting the boots to Honma in the corner. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Honma. Suzuki tags himself in.

Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Honma’s chest. Forearm Exchange. Honma unloads six overhand chops. Suzuki answers with a big forearm smash. Suzuki talks smack to Honma. Second Forearm Exchange. Suzuki with combo palm strikes. Honma creates distance with Two HeadButts. Desperado and Sho are tagged in. Third Forearm Exchange. Sho knocks Kanemaru off the ring apron. Sho blocks a boot from Desperado. Sho with a forearm smash. Sho drops Desperado with a shoulder tackle. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with combination kicks. Sho with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Shoo applies a waist lock. Desperado with three sharp elbow strikes. Desperado stomps on the left foot of Honma. Sho denies The Spear. Sho with a knee lift. Sho goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Desperado lands back on his feet. Desperado applies a waist lock. Sho runs Desperado back first into the red turnbuckle pad. Yoh tags himself in.

Yoh knocks Kanemaru off the apron. R3K are double teaming Desperado. Kanemaru trips Yoh from the outside. Desperado sends Sho tumbling to the floor. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Desperado with a Knee Crusher. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Yoh. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Desperado gets Sho trapped in Numero Dos. Honma lands The Kokeshi HeadButt. Suzuki dumps Honma out of the ring. Kanemaru stomps on the left knee of Yoh. Kanemaru connects with Deep Impact for a two count. Yoh denies The British Fall. Kanemaru thrust kicks the midsection of Yoh. Kanemaru slams the left knee of Yoh on the canvas. Yoh with an inside cradle for a two count. Kanemaru kicks the left knee of Yoh. Yoh SuperKicks Kanemaru. Yoh plants Kanemaru with The Five Star Clutch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Roppongi 3K & Tomoaki Honma via Pinfall

Second Match: The Guerrillas Of Destiny & Jado vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Jado attacks Douki before the bell rings. Pier six brawl on the outside. Tonga repeatedly whips Taichi into the steel barricade. Douki rolls under a kendo stick shot from Jado. Douki dropkicks the left knee of Jado. Douki with The La Magistral for a two count. Douki argues with the referee. Douki uppercuts Jado. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Douki with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Jado repeatedly whips Douki with the kendo stick. The referee has absolutely no control in this match. Jado with a knife edge chop. Jado talks smack to Douki. Tonga runs Douki into the barricade. Tonga rolls Douki back into the ring. Jado toys around with Douki. Douki with forearm shivers. Jado drops Douki with a shoulder tackle. Jado tags in Loa. Loa drives Douki back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Loa buries his shoulder into the midsection of Douki. Loa kicks Douki in the gut. Loa with a forearm smash. Loa tags in Tonga.

Loa bodyslams Douki. Tonga with a Slingshot Senton. Tonga grabs the lead pipe. The referee admonishes Tonga. Jado with a stiff elbow smash. Douki gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Tonga transitions into a ground and pound attack. Tonga with the irish whip. Tonga with The Stinger Splash. Tonga shoves down the referee. Tonga taunts Taichi. YTonga is mauling Douki in the corner. Tonga with clubbing elbow smashes. Douki avoids The Stinger Splash. Tonga dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Tonga goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Douki lands back on his feet. Douki creates distance with The Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki tags in Taichi. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Loa. Choke Hold Party. Taichi slings Jado out of the ring. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Taichi goes for The Last Ride, but Loa gets in the way. Loa goes for The Running Powerslam, but Taichi lands back on his feet. Taichi repeatedly kicks Loa in the face.

Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Taichi with a Mid-Kick. Tonga responds with The Tongan Twist. Taichi side steps Tonga into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi tags in Sabre. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on Tonga’s neck. Sabre with a series of european uppercuts. Loa clotheslines Sabre. Loa starts choking Sabre. Tonga tags in Jado. Double Irish Whip. Loa with a gut punch. Jado with a knee lift. Loa follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex. Jado hooks the outside leg for a two count. Jado goes for The Green Killer, but Taichi gets in the way. Taichi dumps Loa out of the ring. Tonga attacks Taichi from behind. Tonga kicks Douki in the gut. Tonga whips Douki across the ring. Douki kicks Tonga in the face. Douki slams Tonga’s head on the top rope. Douki lands The Quebrada. Sabre uppercuts Jado. Jado applies The Cross-Face. Taichi gets Tonga trapped in The Stretch Plum. Sabre makes Jado tap out to The Clarky Cat.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki via Submission

Third Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Toru Yano vs. EVIL, KENTA, Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi, and Gedo w/Dick Togo In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Gedo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi backs Gedo into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Tanahashi flexes his muscles. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Gedo. Gedo slaps Tanahashi in the face. Gedo is throwing haymakers at Tanahashi. Gedo whips Tanahashi across the ring. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi with a leaping elbow strike. Tanahashi starts playing the air guitar. EVIL denies The Ace Runner. Yano and EVIL are tagged in. Yano puts the blindfold away. EVIL kicks Yano in the gut. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. Yano and EVIL plays hop potato with the turnbuckle pad. EVIL rolls the blindfold out of the ring. EVIL whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano gets distracted by Togo. Togo puts the blindfold over Yano’s head. EVIL avoids Everything Is EVIL. EVIL kicks Yano in the gut. EVIL rakes the eyes of Yano. Hair Pull Exchange. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Ishii and Takahashi are tagged in.

Takahashi kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii grabs Takahashi by his throat. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ishimori kicks Ishii in the back. Ishimori punches Ishii in the back. Double Irish Whip. Ishii holds onto the ropes. Stereo Toe Kicks. Stereo Shoulder Blocks. Double Hip Toss to Kenta. Hashi with a basement dropkick. Double Toe Kick to Gedo. War Drum Party. Ishii toys around with Takahashi. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi applies a waist lock. Ishii decks Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Ishimori trips Ishii from the outside. Takahashi attacks Ishii from behind. That leads us to a massive pier six brawl. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Bullet Club repeatedly rakes the eyes of Ishii. Gedo rolls Ishii back into the ring. Takahashi whips Ishii into the exposed steel. Takahashi tags in Gedo. War Drums to Ishii. Gedo repeatedly kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii is pissed. Gedo tags in EVIL.

EVIL applies The Cobra Twist. EVIL uses Bullet Club for leverage. EVIL with the lateral press for a two count. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Bullet Club clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Ishii takes a ride on The Bullet Club Train. Takahashi with The Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi with The Fisherman’s Buster. Ishii rises back on his feet. Ishii drills Takahashi with The BrainBuster. Takahashi mocks Ishii. Takahashi kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii creates distance with The Back Drop Driver. Hashi and Kenta are tagged in. Kenta kicks Hashi in the face. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Hashi with The Head Hunter. Hashi clears the ring. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Kenta. Hashi drops Kenta with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Hashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Kenta lands back on his feet. Kenta kicks Hashi in the face. Kenta with a Tornado DDT across the top strand. Kenta with a Flying Clothesline for a two count. Kenta follows that with The Green Killer for a two count. Hashi denies The GTS. Hashi with a blistering chop. Kenta with a Spinning Back Kick. Hashi SuperKicks Kenta. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Kenta with The DDT. Kenta tags in Ishimori.

Ishimori with a ShotGun Meteora. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Ishimori goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Hashi counters with a NeckBreaker. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto knocks Gedo off the apron. Ishimori kicks Goto in the gut. Ishimori applies a waist lock. Goto decks Ishimori with a back elbow smash. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Another massive brawl ensues. Ishimori denies The Ushigoroshi. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Goto. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori with a HandSpring RoundHouse Kick. Ishimori tags in Gedo. Gedo with a JawBreaker. Gedo SuperKicks Goto for a two count. Gedo argues with the referee. Takahashi gives Gedo the brass knuckles. The referee admonishes Gedo. Togo wraps the choker around Goto’s neck. Yano puts the blindfold over Togo’s head. Yano delivers the double low blow. Tanahashi connects with The SlingBlade. Standing Switch Exchange. Takahashi hits The Reverse DDT. Hashi SuperKicks Takahashi. Hashi blasts Kenta off the apron. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Hashi SuperKicks Gedo. Chaos plants Gedo with The GYW to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Toru Yano via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Shingo Takagi & Bushi vs. Will Ospreay & Jeff Cobb

Shingo Takagi and Will Ospreay will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takagi backs Ospreay into the ropes. Ospreay turns Takagi over. The referee calls for a clean break. Ospreay kicks Takagi in the gut. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Ospreay punches Takagi in the back. Ospreay applies a side headlock. Takagi whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay runs into Takagi. Takagi blocks a boot from Ospreay. Takagi with a double hand chop. Ospreay rises back on his feet. Ospreay drives his knee into the midsection of Takagi. Shoulder Block Exchange. Takagi applies a front face lock. Bushi tags himself in. Bushi with a double sledge. Bushi drops Ospreay with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi with a knee lift. Bushi sends Ospreay to the corner. Ospreay side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb clotheslines Bushi from the ring apron. Ospreay knocks Takagi off the apron. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside.

Forearm Exchange. Ospreay starts biting Takagi’s forehead. Cobb is choking Bushi with his boot. Ospreay does the same thing to Takagi. Cobb brings Bushi back into the ring. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Bushi’s neck. Ospreay slams Bushi’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Ospreay unloads two knife edge chops. Ospreay puts his knee on the back of Bushi’s neck. Ospreay tags in Cobb. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb whips Bushi into the blue turnbuckle pad for a two count. Cobb applies The Bear Hug. Bushi with Two Bell Claps. Cobb blocks a boot from Bushi. Cobb tags in Ospreay. Ospreay with a SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Ospreay applies The Figure Four Head Lock. Bushi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Second Forearm Exchange. Ospreay tags in Cobb. Cobb with Four HeadButts. Cobb punches Bushi in the back. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cobb stops Bushi in his tracks. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Cobb. Bushi tags in Takagi.

Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi blocks a boot from Cobb. Takagi with a chop/jab combination. Ospreay attacks Takagi from behind. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Takagi with two corner clotheslines. Standing Switch Exchange. Ospreay applies The Full Nelson Lock. Takagi kicks Cobb in the face. Takagi decks Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Takagi shoves Cobb into Ospreay. Takagi with The Exploder Suplex. Takagi goes for The Sliding Lariat, but Cobb blocks it. Cobb drives his knee into the midsection of Takagi. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Cobb with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Cobb tags in Ospreay. Ospreay with a Running European Uppercut. Ospreay gets Takagi tied up in the tree of woe. Ospreay kicks Takagi in the back. Ospreay with The Shibata Dropkick. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio for a two count. Third Forearm Exchange. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Takagi decks Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi drops Ospreay with The Fake Out DDT. Ospreay dodges The Sliding Lariat. Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay.

Ospreay goes for a HandSpring RoundHouse Kick, but Takagi counters with a Lariat. Takagi with a Wheelbarrow Suplex. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi stomps on Ospreay’s back. Bushi punches Ospreay in the back. Ospreay thrust kicks the midsection of Bushi. Cobb kicks Takagi off the apron. Bushi side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi kicks Ospreay in the face. Bushi with a Running Bulldog/Dropkick Combination. Bushi with a forearm smash. Ospreay reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Ospreay. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Takagi with a Running Lariat. SpineBuster/BackStabber Combination for a two count. Bushi delivers The Rewind Kick. Cobb with a running elbow smash. Assisted Enzuigiri. Ospreay connects with The Reverse Bloody Sunday for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Takagi clotheslines Cobb. Takagi avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Takagi scores a right jab. Ospreay answers with The Hook Kick. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Cobb with The Spin Cycle. Ospreay drops Bushi with The Chelsea’s Grin. Ospreay plants Bushi with The Storm Breaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay & Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare

The United Empire attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Henare repeatedly whips Sanada into the steel barricade. Henare with a forearm smash. Henare rolls Sanada back into the ring. Henare with forearm shivers. Henare whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada holds onto the ropes. Sanada kicks Henare in the face. Sanada sends Henare tumbling to the floor. Sanada showcases his athleticism. Henare regroups on the outside. Naito and Khan are tagged in. Khan is playing mind games with Naito. Tranquilo Pose. Khan turns his back on Naito. Khan kicks Naito in the gut. Khan with clubbing blows to Naito’s back. Khan hammers down on the back of Naito’s neck. Forearm Exchange. Naito decks Khan with a back elbow smash. Naito blocks a boot from Khan. Naito hammers down on the right knee of Khan. Naito punches Khan in the back. Henare kicks Naito in the back. Khan knocks Sanada off the ring apron. Naito with a back elbow smash to Henare. Naito grabs Khan’s ponytail. Naito applies a waist lock. Khan transitions into The Knee Bar. Naito grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan repeatedly stomps on the right hamstring of Naito. Khan slams the right leg of Naito against the steel barricade. Khan stands on the right knee of Naito. Naito gets back in the ring at the count of fifteen.

Khan tags in Henare. Henare repeatedly stomps on the right knee of Naito. Henare uses the bottom rope as a weapon. Red Shoes admonishes Henare. Henare with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Henare tags in Khan. Henare applies a toe and ankle hold. Khan kicks the right leg of Naito. Khan dumps Naito chest first on the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan punches Naito in the back. The Great Wall of Khan. Khan tags in Henare. Khan blasts Sanada off the apron. Henare kicks out the legs of Naito. Henare transitions into a ground and pound attack. Henare applies The Heel Hook. Henare drops Sanada with a shoulder tackle. Henare toys around with Naito. Henare with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Naito fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Naito ducks a clothesline from Henare. Naito with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada with forearm shivers. Henare reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada dodges The Big Boot. Snaada dropkicks the left knee of Henare. Sanada kicks Khan off the apron. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada blocks a boot from Henare. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick for a two count.

Sanada dives over Henare. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Following a snap mare takeover, Henare kicks Sanada in the back. Sanada kicks Henare in the gut. Henare reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Henare hits The Blue Thunder Bomb. Henare tags in Khan. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Khan shoves Sanada into the canvas. Khan goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada applies a waist lock. Khan decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada with a Hurricanrana. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito with forearm shivers. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Khan. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Khan’s neck. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Khan. Combination Cabron. Naito mocks Khan. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies The Puma Blanca. Khan puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito grabs Khan’s ponytail. Khan denies Gloria. Khan with a knee smash. Khan with a Judo Throw. Khan whips Naito into the turnbuckle. Khan clotheslines the back of Naito’s neck. Khan puts Naito on the top turnbuckle. Khan with a Mongolian Chop. Khan gets Naito tied up in the tree of woe. Khan is choking Naito with his boot. Khan with a Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Naito denies The Uranage Slam. Khan with two toe kicks. Khan whips Naito across the ring. Naito goes for The Flying Forearm Smash, but Khan counters with The Bear Hug. Naito drops Khan with The Desperation DDT. Sanada and Henare are tagged in.

Sanada kicks the right shoulder of Henare. Second Forearm Exchange. Henare with an elbow smash. Sanada skins the cat. Sanada with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Henare denies The TKO Sanada decks Henare with a back elbow smash. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Henare. Henare hits The Samoan Drop. Khan knocks Naito off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Khan levels Sanada with a Body Avalanche. Khan with a GutWrench Suplex. Henare blasts Sanada with The PK for a two count. Khan dumps Naito out of the ring. Henare connects with The Rampage for a two count. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop/Back Elbow Smash Combination. Sanada drops Henare with The TKO. Naito and Khan are brawling on the outside. Sanada dumps Henare back first on the canvas. Henare avoids The Muto MoonSault. Khan nails Sanada with The Pump Kick. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Khan. Henare SuperKicks Naito. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Henare. Sanada applies Skull End. Sanada dodges The Pump Kick. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Khan. Khan answers with a back elbow smash. Khan applies a Modified Dragon Sleeper. Khan kicks Naito in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Khan denies The Satellite DDT. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Khan with an Inside Out Lariat. Henare HeadButts Sanada. Sanada goes back to Skull End. Khan applies The Sleeper Hold. Khan delivers The Eliminator. Khan gets Naito trapped in The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Henare plants Sanada with The Street Of Rage to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare via Pinfall

