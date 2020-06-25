Former NXT Star Cezar Bononi Appears In Crowd At AEW Dynamite

On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite (full results here) former NXT star Cezar Bononi appeared in the crowd as one of the fans, which have been portrayed by AEW talent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While there is no indication that Bononi has officially signed with AEW, most of the wrestlers in the crowd due appear on AEW’s weekly Youtube episodic, Dark. Check out a clip of him from tonight’s show below.
.@thePenelopeFord gets in the face of your #AEW Women's World Champion @shidahikaru before they go face to face at #FyterFest!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/LSqroQqhwH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 25, 2020
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Carmella and Corey Graves Trend After Fans Post Rumors Stemming from Podcast Discussion
- Drake Maverick Files To Trademark His Former Name
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- Original Plans for the Hacker Storyline on WWE SmackDown Revealed
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea