Former NXT Star Cezar Bononi Appears In Crowd At AEW Dynamite

On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite (full results here) former NXT star Cezar Bononi appeared in the crowd as one of the fans, which have been portrayed by AEW talent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While there is no indication that Bononi has officially signed with AEW, most of the wrestlers in the crowd due appear on AEW’s weekly Youtube episodic, Dark. Check out a clip of him from tonight’s show below.