Pwinsider.com reports that former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle was backstage earlier at Saturday’s Impact Wrestling No Surrender event.

Per the report, some talent stated that Castle left the building before the show went live. It’s unclear exactly why he was there and he could’ve just been visiting, but he’s a free agent.

Castle lost the ROH TV Title at Final Battle on December 11th in a four corners survival match that was won by Rhett Titus. He was among the rest of the ROH roster to be let go of their deals when the promotion went on hiatus to reimagine the promotion.