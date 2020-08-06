Former WWE Announcer Claims Karrion Kross Was a “Hired Murderer” When He Was Younger

Former WWE announcer Hugo Savinovich says WWE NXT Superstar Karrion Kross was once a killer for hire.
It should be noted that Savinovich is known for making wild claims on social media at times. He noted in a recent Facebook video that Kross was a “real life mercenary” that was hired to do “dirty jobs” for mafia groups when he was younger.
“He’s a warrior, he’s an athlete that once was a hired murderer. I’m telling you: This is not ‘a making this, making that’. No, this is the real thing. Now he’s so passionate about wrestling and he’s so in love with his girlfriend Scarlett. I love my friend, he have a great friendship. God bless him and bless his love. Love is something beautiful,” noted Hugo, translated from Spanish.
Savinovich also said that he and Kross are good friends. They previously worked together in AAA, and Hugo said he’s helped Kross with his character in NXT because he felt like Kross may have made the wrong decision in signing with WWE.
Hugo promised a future interview with Kross, so it will be interesting to see if these claims are addressed in the future. As noted above, Savinovich has made several claims on social media in the past.
(H/T to RSN and Eduardo Cano Vela)
