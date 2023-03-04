Veteran pro wrestler Kevin Matthews (KM) will be appearing on NBC’s Saturday Night Live later tonight.

Matthews will appear in a pre-taped segment, according to PWInsider, where he serves as a stunt double for NFL player Travis Kelce of the NFL Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matthews tweeted a photo seen below, and plugged tonight’s SNL appearance, writing, “Check out SNL tonight. I think you can figure out who I stunt doubled.”

Matthews co-owns top indie promotion WrestlePro, and regularly puts on wrestling shows in Alaska and New Jersey.

Matthews was briefly signed to a WWE developmental deal in 2005-2006, where he worked the DSW territory. He cme up short against Big Vito in a dark match at the WWE Sunday Night Heat taping on February 21, 2005, then worked a WWE Velocity match on June 14, 2005, teaming with Nick Berk for a loss to MNM. He then took a dark match loss to Sylvan Grenier at the August 23, 2005 RAW taping, and that appears to be all of his WWE main roster matches.

Matthews signed with Impact Wrestling in March 2017, and worked there until the spring of 2019. He has worked for numerous indie companies since then, and made his AEW debut at the September 29, 2021 Elevation tapings, losing to Sonny Kiss. After that he worked four more AEW matches – teaming with Joey Ace for a loss to The Acclaimed at the January 5, 2022 Elevation tapings; losing to Dante Martin at the February 9, 2022 Elevation tapings; losing to John Silver t the June 22, 2022 Elevation tapings; and losing to ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta at the November 18, 2022 Dark tapings. Matthews was also brought in to work as an extra in various AEW segments.

This will be Matthews’ second SNL appearance. He has previously done stunt work for “Heels” on Starz, “The Equalizer” on CBS, and other shows.

