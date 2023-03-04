Wardlow is enjoying his new look.

The former TNT Champion previously wore an iconic ponytail, one that he had since he debuted for the promotion back in 2019. However, his current rival Samoa Joe cut his hair after defeating him back in January despite knowing that Wardlow’s look was based on his late father. It has become a center point in their rivalry, which will continue tomorrow at Revolution.

Wardlow tells Busted Open Radio that even though the ponytail defined him, he will keep the short hair as he’s received a great response to it, but promises to bring the long hair back at some point.

Initially, I thought I was going to (grow it back), but it might have been a little blessing in disguise because it’s been quite the hit with everyone. I’m enjoying it, everyone else seems to like it. I think I’m going to keep the short hair for a while. Eventually, yes, I will grow it all out, but for now I’m going to rock the short hair for a little bit.

It was in this same interview that Wardlow discussed his rise as a top superstar for AEW, and how he didn’t really appreciate how popular he was at the time. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)